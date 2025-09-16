29 Dutch Players Compete in UEFA Champions League

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Not only Ajax and PSV represent the Netherlands in the UEFA Champions League this season. A total of 29 Dutch players are involved, playing for various foreign clubs and vying for the championship title.

Liverpool leads the pack with four internationals: Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Jeremie Frimpong. The team is managed by Arne Slot, making the English club a standout representative of Dutch talent in Europe.

Inter Milan aims for redemption this year, featuring Dutch players Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries after missing the final last season. Other clubs showcasing Dutch talent include Manchester City with Nathan Aké and Tijjani Reijnders, Tottenham Hotspur with Xavi Simons and Micky van de Ven, and Barcelona with Frenkie de Jong.

This year marks the debut of Xavi Simons on the Champions League stage with Tottenham. Additionally, players such as Jorrel Hato of Chelsea and Ernest Poku of Bayer Leverkusen are set to make their first appearances in the main tournament.

Smaller clubs like Pafos FC and Club Brugge also have Dutch players on their rosters, including Jay Gorter, Derrick Luckassen, Ludovit Reis, and Bjorn Meijer. The group stage consists of at least eight matches for each team, providing plenty of opportunity for unexpected breakthroughs.

Fans are eager to see which of the 29 Dutch competitors will progress to the semifinals and potentially vie for the prestigious title.