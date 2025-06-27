World
Dutch Queen Maxima Goes Viral for Imitating Trump at NATO Summit
The Hague, Netherlands – Dutch Queen Maxima grabbed attention this week during a NATO summit in The Hague by playfully imitating U.S. President Donald Trump. The clip of the moment quickly went viral on social media.
While the president and First Lady Melania Trump visited the royal palace Huis ten Bosch, the trio posed for photographers. As Trump expressed his gratitude, saying, ‘thank you very much,’ Queen Maxima was spotted mimicking his mouth movements.
The humorous moment was captured and shared online, where fans reacted enthusiastically. One user remarked, ‘The more I watch Queen Maxima of the Netherlands mock Trump’s mouth, the funnier it gets.’ Another user shared the video with the caption, ‘Homegirl let the intrusive thoughts win,’ comparing it to a scene from the mockumentary series ‘The Office.’
Social media users flooded the comment section with praise for Queen Maxima. Comments ranged from ‘Now that’s a queen!!’ to ‘Gotta love a queen with a great sense of humor.’ Some viewers expressed disbelief, with one commenter asking, ‘Is this real????’ while another said they were in tears from laughter.
The moment highlights the lighter side of international politics as leaders engage in formal discussions during high-profile events.
