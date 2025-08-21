Dutchess County Fair Opens with New Vendors and Historic Traditions

RHINEBECK, N.Y. – The 2025 Dutchess County Fair kicked off Tuesday with a mix of tradition and new offerings. The event, which celebrates agriculture, welcomed visitors looking for a unique experience.

Maryann and Bradley Hexel were the first to enter through the U.S. Route 9 gate. Their early arrival was due to a change in their routine; they usually attend on Wednesdays but decided to come a day earlier because of anticipated bad weather. “We like to go on Wednesdays because we don’t have anything scheduled, but the weather was going to disappoint us, so we decided to come here today,” Bradley said. Despite being the first ticket holders, he noted it was not intentional.

The Hexels have a tradition of starting their fair visit with bacon, egg, and cheese on a hard roll alongside a cup of coffee. New vendors like Jason Johnson introduced exciting options, such as freeze-dried fruits and ice cream through his business, Artic Treats. “They bring out the experience of when you take that (freeze dried) ice cream and take a bite of it, that’s the ‘ahhhh,’” Johnson said. “Also, it’s an ice cream scoop you can hold in your hand, and it doesn’t melt.”

For many young attendees, including six-year-old Keegan Lenane, the fair is a wondrous opportunity to discover farming technology. Keegan was particularly impressed with the tractors at the event. “They have big wheels that are strong,” he said. His mother, Bridget, shared that Keegan often plays with toy tractors at home, making the fair a special chance to see real ones.

The fair also offers youth a chance to learn responsibility through working with livestock. Ivy Moon Farm owner Kathleen Marshall praised the young workers for their dedication to animal care during the fair. “You work your way up in your responsibilities of taking care of the animals,” Marshall said. “It’s part of the job; you learn the first year to be courteous to the public while taking care of your animals.”

The Dutchess County Fair continues from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at 6596 U.S. Route 9. The fair offers a wide array of attractions celebrating the spirit of agriculture and community.