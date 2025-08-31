DUX Logroño and Real Madrid Set for Liga F Opener

PRADOVIEJO, Spain — DUX Logroño W will face Real Madrid W in the opening match of the Liga F on Sunday, August 31, at 20:00 local time at Estadio Ciudad del Fútbol de Pradoviejo. This marks the return of DUX Logroño to the top tier of women’s football in Spain after four years away from the league.

Both teams enter the match with no points in the standings. DUX Logroño ranks 11th, while Real Madrid sits in 12th place. A victory will be crucial for either team to gain momentum in the season.

Real Madrid had a mixed pre-season, losing 4-1 to Bayern Munich but also securing wins over other teams. The match against DUX Logroño will be an opportunity for Real Madrid to put their pre-season struggles behind them. Coach Pau Quesada stated, “We feel more prepared than ever as we kick off the season.”

DUX Logroño will rely on their home advantage at Las Gaunas, where they hope to start off strong. The team aims to establish itself in the league after a prolonged absence. The match will be available to watch live on DAZN, ensuring fans do not miss the action.

Notably, several key players have left both teams. Real Madrid’s Olga Carmona has signed with PSG, and DUX Logroño aims to strengthen their squad in the weeks to come. The game will set the tone for their respective seasons.

With many new faces on both sides, this encounter promises excitement as the Liga F season kicks off. Each team hopes this match will lay the groundwork for a successful campaign ahead.