Sports
Dvalishvili Faces Yan in Title Rematch at UFC 323
Las Vegas, NV – Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will defend his title for the fourth time this year at UFC 323 on Saturday, December 6, at T-Mobile Arena.
In the main event, the 21-4 fighter from Georgia will rematch former champion Petr Yan, who holds a record of 19-5. Dvalishvili won their first encounter in 2023 by unanimous decision, and if he emerges victorious again, he will set a new record for the most title defenses in a calendar year.
“I’ve worked hard to get to this point,” said Dvalishvili during a press conference. “Defending my belt four times will solidify my place in UFC history.”
In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja will put his flyweight championship on the line against 24-year-old Joshua Van. Pantoja, who has been dominant in the division with a record of 30-5, aims for his fifth successful defense of the title, which he claimed in July 2023. Van is 3-0 in 2025 and seeks to become the second-youngest champion in UFC history.
<p“Pantoja is a fierce competitor, but I believe I have what it takes to win,” said Van. “This is my moment to shine.”
UFC 323 will feature three ranked matchups, a total of 14 fights, and promises an exciting end to the year for MMA fans. The prelims start at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET, streaming live on ESPN PPV.
Analysts predict Dvalishvili will likely utilize his cardio and takedown skills once more, with ESPN’s Ian Parker suggesting that Dvalishvili will win by decision. “His pace is unmatchable,” Parker stated.
The stakes are high for both title fights, with each competitor looking to make history and secure their legacy in the sport.
