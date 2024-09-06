Dwayne Fields Appointed as the New Chief Scout of the UK

Dwayne Fields, an explorer and television presenter, has been appointed as the new chief scout of the UK. Mr. Fields, who is 41 years old, shared his personal experiences of violence during his youth, crediting the Scouts for providing him with a sense of belonging amidst challenging circumstances.

As the first black Briton to reach the North Pole, Mr. Fields expressed his desire to use his term to demonstrate that Scouts is a welcoming community for everyone. He highlighted a need to preserve traditional outdoor skills and aims to encourage membership growth within the organization.

Reflecting on his past, Mr. Fields recounted the violent environment of inner-city London during his upbringing. He noted that he was a victim of street violence and had faced dangerous situations, including being stabbed twice and having a gun pointed at him. He emphasized that he had never carried a weapon with malicious intent.

Mr. Fields began his scouting journey at the age of seven in Palmers Green, north London. He remarked that he felt a true sense of belonging for the first time upon joining Scouts. In 2010, he successfully completed a remarkable expedition to the North Pole and has since worked with various networks including Channel 5, Disney+, and National Geographic.

As he steps into this prestigious role, Mr. Fields aims to inspire inner-city teenagers to explore the countryside. He believes that exposure to nature can significantly broaden their horizons and help them develop teamwork skills, essential for overcoming life’s challenges.

Mr. Fields will succeed Bear Grylls, who has held the chief scout position since 2009. The Scouts, founded in 1907 by Lord Baden-Powell, currently boasts a membership exceeding 500,000 young people and adults. The chief scout is appointed for a term of five years, with Mr. Fields becoming the 11th individual to assume this important role.

During his tenure, Mr. Fields aims to focus on expanding the volunteer base and promoting outdoor activities among the youth. He stated that encouraging young people to spend time in nature would foster appreciation for the environment.

Carl Hankinson, the UK chief volunteer at the Scouts, expressed excitement over Mr. Fields’ appointment, noting his ability to connect with diverse audiences and his commitment to creating a sense of belonging for young people in the community.