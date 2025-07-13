Dwayne Johnson Inducts Mark Kerr into UFC Hall of Fame

Las Vegas, Nevada – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reflected on his role as the inductee speaker for Mark Kerr‘s 2025 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Kerr, known as ‘The Smashing Machine,’ has been honored in the Pioneer Wing, which celebrates fighters who shaped the early years of mixed martial arts.

Kerr made a name for himself after debuting in the sport in 1997 and later gained worldwide fame while fighting in Japan’s PRIDE organization. Johnson, who plays Kerr in an upcoming biopic, expressed his gratitude for being part of this momentous occasion.

In an Instagram post, Johnson praised Kerr for not only his accomplishments in the octagon but also his life journey, particularly overcoming addiction. “It’s not the win—it’s the pressure to win that can become our greatest heartache. It was my deepest honor to induct my brother, ‘The Smashing Machine’ [Kerr] into the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame,” Johnson wrote.

He emphasized how Kerr stands as a source of inspiration for many, saying, “Mark serves as a pillar of hope to everyone out there who’s holding onto faith, and battling their own demons—one day, one hour, one minute at a time. And what a difference one minute can make.”

During the ceremony, Johnson shared his reflections about filming the biopic and Kerr’s resilience, citing a specific match where Kerr faced Kazuyuki Fujita. He noted how that experience helped him appreciate Kerr’s fighting spirit. “That’s the thing, I think that makes this sport so incredible, is the pressure to win… but sometimes the winning becomes the enemy and the thing that really matters is actually in the loss,” Johnson remarked.

The biopic, titled ‘The Smashing Machine,’ is set to be released on October 3. Produced by A24, the film has generated buzz within the MMA community and stands as a significant shift from Johnson’s previous roles. With the release coinciding with award season, it may garner attention in Academy Award discussions.