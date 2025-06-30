Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson Meets Shaquille O’Neal: A Height Difference Like No Other
Las Vegas, Nevada – Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, recently met basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal backstage at the T-Mobile Arena, and the size difference between the two stars was striking.
In a series of photos shared by Shaquille O’Neal on Instagram, Johnson stood next to Shaq, who towers at over 7 feet tall and weighs more than 300 pounds. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches and weighing 260 pounds, Johnson appeared almost average in comparison.
Johnson often uses humor to handle situations like this. He took to the comments section of O’Neal’s post and made a lighthearted jab at his friend Kevin Hart, who is known for his height of just 5 feet 4 inches. The playful exchange generated over 30,000 likes and numerous comments from fans.
Fans are eagerly awaiting Hart’s response as he is well-known for his quick comebacks. The dynamic between Johnson and Hart has entertained audiences through social media and interviews, becoming one of Hollywood’s favorite bromances.
This lighthearted moment also underscores just how massive O’Neal is, making it a challenge for Johnson, even as an action superstar, to match up in size. While promoting upcoming projects, including Johnson’s film ‘The Smashing Machine’ due on October 3, fans can anticipate more playful banter between the trio.
As both Johnson and Hart continue to thrive in their careers, fans are left wondering when Hart will fire back with a witty comeback in this ongoing friendly rivalry.
Recent Posts
- Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ Transformed Political Satire and News Consumption
- Rangers’ Tyler Mahle Out for Two Weeks with Shoulder Injury
- North Texas Weather Report: Scattered Storms and Humid Fourth of July Ahead
- Reunion of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Set for July 1, 2025
- Manchester City and Al Hilal Clash in FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage
- Luke Kennard Signs With Atlanta Hawks for One Year
- Flash Flooding Washes Out Bridge in Lititz
- Azealia Banks Cancels UK Festival Performances Over Political Pressure
- Explosion Destroys Homes in North Philadelphia, One Dead, Two Injured
- Severe Storms Cause Fatalities and Power Outages in Springfield, Missouri
- Henry Golding Calls Charlize Theron a ‘Rare Commodity’ in Hollywood
- Sequel Plans Spark Excitement for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Series
- Ajit Pai: America Must Regain 5G Leadership from China
- Morocco Prepares for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Amid Football Growth
- Spurs Sign Luke Kornet; Jordan Clarkson Becomes Free Agent
- Finding the Right Personal Injury Lawyer in Charlotte
- NBA Free Agency Sees Major Moves on Opening Day
- Boston Red Sox Activate Rookie Mayer for Series Against Reds
- Mason Plumlee Signs One-Year Deal with Charlotte Hornets
- NBA Free Agency Approaches as Teams Prepare Targets Amid Limited Stars