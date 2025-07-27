Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson Requests More Muscular Action Figure for Black Adam
LOS ANGELES, CA – Toy creator Todd McFarlane revealed that Dwayne Johnson, the star of the upcoming film ‘Black Adam,’ had one unique request for his action figure: make him more muscular.
In a recent interview, McFarlane discussed how Johnson’s input led to changes in the figure design. He said, “We had to get approval on ‘Black Adam,’ and Dwayne Johnson’s only comment was — which I think he was right — was, ‘Can you make me more ripped?'” This request aimed to showcase Johnson’s well-known physique, which the initial design failed to highlight.
McFarlane acknowledged the challenge, stating, “The costume itself wasn’t showing off his muscles. We were super accurate to the costume, it’s just that the costume wasn’t showing it off, so he just wanted us to show it off a bit more.” To accommodate the request, the design team exercised some artistic freedom in the figure’s portrayal.
Johnson’s attention to detail reflects his dedication to authenticity. McFarlane added, “The client is always right. I’m looking for an approval. Hey, if you want me to give you two heads, I’ll give you two heads. Whatever you need for me to get a sign off.” This commitment to detail is crucial, as collectors often notice when figures do not accurately represent their real-life inspirations.
As the release of ‘Black Adam’ approaches, Johnson’s request reminds fans that even superheroes benefit from a little extra definition.
