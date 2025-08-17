Dwayne Johnson Set to Return for Jungle Cruise 2

LOS ANGELES, California — Dwayne Johnson is confirmed to return for the highly anticipated sequel to Disney’s Jungle Cruise, according to industry insider Daniel Richtman. The sequel, currently in development, is expected to bring back the adventurous spirit of the original film, which was released in July 2021.

The first Jungle Cruise film starred Johnson alongside Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, and Paul Giamatti. This time, Johnson will reprise his role as Frank Wolff, the witty skipper. While it remains unclear if Blunt will return as Dr. Lily Houghton, there is optimism among fans.

“While some details about the sequel are still under wraps, it seems likely that the plot will continue the adventurous journey through mysterious jungles, possibly reaching beyond the Amazon,” Richtman mentioned.

Jungle Cruise was adapted from the popular Disney theme park attraction and follows a botanist, played by Blunt, who hires Johnson’s character to navigate dangerous waters in search of the legendary Tree of Life. The film grossed over $220 million globally, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and garnered a following on Disney’s Premier Access service.

Matthew Robinson, who previously worked on Love and Monsters, is reportedly penning the script for the sequel. Producer Hiram Garcia hinted at the sequel’s potential expansion of the characters’ adventures, stating, “I think fans can expect our heroes covering more territory.”

Until more information is available, fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements as Disney pushes forward with this sequel, aiming for a thrilling continuation of the Jungle Cruise journey.