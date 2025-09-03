Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson Shines in Venice with Role as Mark Kerr
Venice, Italy — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepped into an emotionally charged role at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2025, unveiling his performance in The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie. Critics have praised Johnson’s portrayal of UFC legend Mark Kerr as a career-defining moment for the 53-year-old actor.
Known primarily for action-packed blockbusters, Johnson surprised audiences by diving deep into the complex life of Kerr, who faced addiction and struggles within his relationships. The film depicts Kerr’s journey from 1997 to 2000, including his rise in mixed martial arts, his battles with addiction, and his tender yet tumultuous relationship with partner Dawn Staples, played by Emily Blunt.
During the film’s premiere, Johnson expressed gratitude for the role, stating, “This has certainly changed my life… I’ve been scared to go deep, intense, and raw — until now.” This marks a significant shift from the high-octane roles that have defined his career, including titles like Jumanji and Fast & Furious.
Initial reviews from prominent outlets like Variety and The Telegraph have labeled Johnson’s performance a “revelation.” Critics noted the use of prosthetics that contributed to Johnson’s transformation into the character, urging him to step outside his established comfort zone.
Mark Kerr, who attended the premiere, was emotionally moved by Johnson’s portrayal, referring to him as “a walking contradiction” with both fierce strength and tenderness. Johnson admitted feeling “very close” to Kerr, a sentiment echoed by Blunt, who considers Johnson a dear friend. “Watching his transformation was spooky,” she remarked.
As the awards season approaches, buzz surrounding Johnson’s potential nomination for Best Actor is growing, placing him in contention with celebrated actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet. However, Johnson emphasizes that this role is about self-discovery rather than accolades. “It’s not about proving anything to Hollywood. It’s about proving something to myself,” he said.
Scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States on October 3, 2025, followed by a French release on October 29, anticipation continues to build around The Smashing Machine as Johnson embraces a new artistic venture.
Standing ovations at the Venice screening have sparked hope for the film’s success and Johnson’s redefined career trajectory, showcasing a side of the star that many fans have yet to see.
