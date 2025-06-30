Dwight Evans Announces Retirement, Leaving Seat Open for 2026 Election

PHILADELPHIA, PA – U.S. Representative Dwight Evans announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2026, concluding a distinguished 45-year career in public service. Evans, 71, who suffered a stroke last year, confirmed he is in good health and fully committed to serving his remaining term.

“Serving the people of Philadelphia has been the honor of my life,” Evans said in a statement. “After careful consideration and discussions this weekend, I have decided that the time is right to announce that I will not be seeking re-election in 2026.” He reassured constituents that he plans to complete his term, which ends on January 3, 2027.

Evans expressed his pride in his accomplishments over the years, stating, “From revitalizing neighborhoods block by block to fighting for justice, economic opportunity, and investments in infrastructure and education, I owe a debt of gratitude to the voters who trusted me as their voice in both state and federal offices.”

His decision opens the door for a likely crowded race to fill his seat in Philadelphia, with three sitting state lawmakers already showing interest in running. Among them are State Senator Sharif Street, State Representatives Morgan Cephas, and Chris Rabb.

Other potential candidates include Robin Toldens, a former city government employee, and Dave Oxman, a physician and associate professor of medicine. The competitive Democratic primary is expected to attract numerous candidates eager to represent one of the most Democratic districts in the nation, according to the Cook Political Report.

Evans emphasized his intent to serve his constituents fully until the end of his term and pledged to ensure a smooth transition for his successor. His office has not yet responded to requests for further comment.