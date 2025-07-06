Sports
Dwight Howard Defends Lakers’ Controversial NBA Championship Win
Orlando, Florida – The 2020 NBA championship remains one of the most debated titles in recent sports history. Many fans have placed an asterisk next to the Los Angeles Lakers‘ victory, citing the unusual conditions of the biosecure bubble at Walt Disney World.
In a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Ashley Nicole Moss, former Lakers center Dwight Howard suggested that questioning the championship’s legitimacy is an attempt to undermine the team’s accomplishments, notably those of star player LeBron James. “It’s because they didn’t win,” Howard stated. “Why would you discredit something if you did it? We won. If another team would have won, they’d say they won. But because it’s the Lakers, because it’s a team with LeBron on it, you got a lot of polarizing players in that same team, it’s something that’s still being talked about. But I got my ring.”
Howard emphasized that all teams faced the same challenges in the bubble. “Everybody can talk about, ‘Oh, there were no fans, there’s no this or that,'” he said. “That’s what makes it harder. Why? For both teams, there are no fans in the stands, so now you can go out there and just focus on what’s going on in the game, which is winning. You’re going to get the highest quality from all the players.”
While many players expressed their struggles during the bubble, with Joel Embiid criticizing the food and Paul George revealing the impact on his mental health, the NBA succeeded in completing its playoffs. The league crowned a champion under what it deemed to be fair conditions.
Recent Posts
- Austin Hays Thrives with Reds After Rocky Stint with Phillies
- Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant
- Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal
- Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures
- Rays Look to Ace Drew Rasmussen to Avoid Sweep Against Twins
- Natasha Cloud Snubbed Again as WNBA All-Star Reserves Announced
- NBA Free Agency Heats Up With Major Trades and Signings
- Red Sox Aim for Series Sweep Against Nationals
- Robin Williams: Celebrating the Iconic Actor’s Best Films
- John Deere Classic Begins Amid Excitement in Silvis, Illinois
- WNBA Negotiations Stalled as Players Push for Change
- Corey Heim Misses Chicago Race; Katherine Legge Locks in Last Spot