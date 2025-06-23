Dwight Howard Finally Settles Long-standing Feud with Shaquille O’Neal

Orlando, Florida — Dwight Howard recently revealed that he has ended a lengthy feud with fellow NBA star Shaquille O'Neal. The two former rivals cleared the air during a conversation at a restaurant in Orlando, marking a significant moment after years of back-and-forth public jabs.

The conflict between Howard and O’Neal began in the late 2000s, often sparked by comparisons between their careers and playing styles. In interviews, O’Neal frequently criticized Howard, questioning his abilities, while Howard expressed his feelings about O’Neal’s comments. It created a prolonged rivalry that was visible on social media and in the press.

“I was like, ‘I’m tired of the going back and forth on the internet or text message. I want to see him in person,’” Howard said. “This back-and-forth has got to stop.” This pivotal moment occurred during Howard’s induction into the Magic Hall of Fame, where he decided to approach O’Neal to resolve their differences.

During their conversation, Howard shared his feelings with O’Neal, stating, “If that’s what it was, I think the best way to do it would’ve been to come talk to me behind closed doors instead of saying things publicly.” Howard indicated that the years of public comments allowed others to interfere, complicating their relationship.

Howard emphasized the importance of their conversation, saying, “I had to stop playing. I couldn’t do it anymore.” After nearly twenty years of tension, they finally reconciled, with O’Neal reportedly apologizing and clarifying that his motives were to motivate rather than criticize.

The resolution of this high-profile feud highlights the difficulties athletes can face in public dynamics and the potential for personal conversations to mend relationships.