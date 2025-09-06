SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Dwight Howard, a key figure in basketball history, will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this Saturday. Howard’s impressive career credentials make his absence from the NBA’s all-time top-75 players list puzzling.

Howard was a dominating presence in the NBA for much of his career, earning five consecutive All-NBA first-team selections and three Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2008 to 2010. He finished in the top five of MVP voting four times during these peak years when he led the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009.

Despite his remarkable achievements, some argue that Dwight Howard remains underrated. In comparison, fellow inductee Carmelo Anthony secured a spot in the top 75 list with only one top-five finish in MVP voting and no NBA Finals appearances.

Howard’s status is even more impressive considering he carried a struggling Orlando team during his best years, defeating the 62-win Boston Celtics and a LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers team to reach the 2009 Finals. In that series against the Cavaliers, Howard averaged 25.8 points and 13.0 rebounds, showcasing his immense ability.

His magic team not only changed the game but also emphasized the importance of the 3-point shot, featuring effective shooters around Howard. Although he was not a 3-point threat, his presence created opportunities for teammates, demonstrating his unique influence on gameplay.

Howard’s defensive prowess was another key element of his legacy, as he consistently ranked among the best in the league. His Magic teams were ranked first in defensive efficiency from 2008 to 2011, with Howard winning Defensive Player of the Year honors each season.

Despite some challenges later in his career, including injuries and changes in team dynamics, Howard’s early performance remains astounding. He is recognized as a game-changer who dominated the league at his peak.

As his Hall of Fame induction approaches, fans and analysts alike celebrate Howard’s contributions to the game while reflecting on the miscalculations made by voters in shaping basketball history.