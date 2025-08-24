Dwight Howard to be Inducted with Shaquille O’Neal as Presenter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Dwight Howard will officially join the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in a few weeks, with Shaquille O’Neal standing by as one of his presenters. The announcement, made by the Hall of Fame, confirmed O’Neal’s participation alongside fellow basketball legends Patrick Ewing, Robert Parish, Dennis Rodman, and Dominique Wilkins.

This pairing is noteworthy, given the public feud that has spanned over 17 years between Howard and O’Neal. Their rivalry has roots in competition for recognition as top centers in the sport, with Shaq once criticizing Howard for adopting his “Superman” persona.

“So u wear a cape and win a dunk contest and they call u superman,” O’Neal tweeted, emphasizing their long-standing tension. The conflict persisted even after both players retired from the game, with O’Neal at one point suggesting Brook Lopez was a superior center to Howard, despite Howard’s accolades, including being a First Team All-NBA selection for five consecutive years.

Despite their history, recent statements suggest a reconciliation. O’Neal declared, “It’s all good now,” acknowledging their shared experiences and achievements. Both players were top picks for the Orlando Magic and led the team to the NBA Finals, solidifying their statuses as dominant players in their prime.

Howard’s longtime dream of Hall of Fame induction finally comes true. He earned eight All-Star selections and three Defensive Player of the Year awards during his career, solidifying his legacy as one of the most impactful centers in basketball history.

O’Neal’s role as a presenter adds significant meaning to the ceremony. In their newly amicable relationship, O’Neal’s presence symbolizes mutual respect and the acknowledgment of Howard’s contributions to the sport. Their collaboration at the Hall of Fame ceremony marks a pivotal moment, bridging gaps created by years of animosity.

Dwight Howard’s induction is a celebration of his perseverance and talent, drawing admiration from fans and fellow players alike. As he steps into the Hall of Fame with O’Neal beside him, fans anticipate a historic and memorable moment in basketball.