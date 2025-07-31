Dwight Yoakam’s ‘South of Heaven’ Remains a Cinematic Disaster

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dwight Yoakam‘s film ‘South of Heaven, West of Hell’ continues to haunt the director, who both starred in and helmed the 2000 western. The movie, which features Billy Bob Thornton in a minor role, premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival but was met with negative reviews when it hit theaters on December 15, 2000.

The film follows Arizona Marshall Valentine Caset, portrayed by Yoakam, who attempts to escape his troubled past but finds himself pursued by his outlaw family. Critics were unkind, giving it a dismal 14% on Rotten Tomatoes. The lack of praise was compounded by disastrous behind-the-scenes issues, including Yoakam reportedly investing significant personal funds into the project.

“Making ‘South of Heaven, West of Hell’ was the hardest experience [I’ve] ever gone through in [my] professional life,” Yoakam told The Hollywood Reporter. His struggles during production included facing lawsuits from crew members unhappy with pay and management decisions. Financial problems led him to sell his Malibu home to fund the film, marking a low point in his career.

In addition to a poor reception, the film also prompted turmoil for those involved. Following its failure, longtime collaborator Pete Anderson was let go from Yoakam’s band after years of association, resulting in a breach of contract lawsuit.

Despite the setbacks caused by the film’s failure, Thornton and Yoakam have maintained a professional relationship, reuniting on the Amazon Prime series ‘Goliath’ in 2016. Fans still hope to see more of the pair in future projects, perhaps even a redemption for what has become a notorious misfire in both actors’ filmographies.