DWTS Drama Unfolds: Jenna Johnson Struggles with Partner Corey Feldman

LOS ANGELES, CA — Season 34 of “Dancing With the Stars” has faced early turmoil, especially for pro dancer Jenna Johnson, who is reportedly having significant challenges working with her partner, actor Corey Feldman. This information comes from her brother-in-law, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, a former DWTS pro, who shared his insights in an interview published on September 23.

Chmerkovskiy noted that while all cast members present a cheerful front, the reality can be different. He stated, “Obviously, Jenna has a bit of an uphill climb with Corey, … but I know that she’s having a much more difficult time with this entire thing.” The 45-year-old dancer emphasized that Johnson is encountering real difficulties with Feldman, 54.

Despite some speculation around Feldman’s age being a factor in their struggles, Chmerkovskiy dismissed that notion. “I think that it’s a combination [of technique and work ethic],” he explained. He remarked that the performance environment is overwhelming, involving not just dancing but also media interactions and a tight schedule.

The troubles became apparent following the pair’s first performance, where they tied for the lowest score of the night with just 9 out of 20 for their tango to Billy Joel’s “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.” Johnson expressed concerns about their rehearsal situation, saying she hadn’t seen Feldman since their initial appearance on “Good Morning America.”

In the same interview, Maks urged fans to show respect for Johnson’s accomplishments, highlighting her status as a reigning champion. He stated, “You’re talking about a reigning champ, so put some respect on the name, everybody.” Johnson’s difficult situation is compounded by reports that her husband, fellow DWTS dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, who is paired with influencer Alix Earle, is also feeling the pressure this season.

According to an insider, both Johnson and Val are described as “miserable” with their partners, yet they have been cautioned by producers not to complain. Even amidst these challenges, Maks expressed confidence in Jenna, saying, “I think Jenna will get it done.”

As DWTS progresses, the expectations remain high for performances, pushing both Johnson and Feldman to rise to the occasion as the competition intensifies.