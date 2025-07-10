Entertainment
Dwyane Wade Gets Starstruck at Hollywood Event Over Bellamy Young
LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2025 — Former NBA star Dwyane Wade shared a humorous story about a starstruck moment he experienced in 2013 at a Hollywood event. While guest hosting on ‘Today with Jenna & Friends,’ Wade recalled the unexpected excitement of seeing actress Bellamy Young, known for her role as Mellie Grant on the hit series ‘Scandal.’
Wade, 43, recalled feeling tired and ready to leave the event when an unexpected sight caught his attention. “I had put on the wrong shoes. I was trying to look good on the carpet and my feet were killing me,” he said, explaining his state of mind at the event. “I was ready to go, but then I saw Millie Grant. I yelled, ‘Millie!’”
This spontaneous outburst surprised everyone, including himself. “I just screamed it. I didn’t even know that was in me,” Wade laughed as he shared the moment. To his delight, Young turned around, waved, and came over to chat with him, despite his wife Gabrielle Union‘s impatience.
Wade expressed his fondness for Young’s character, saying, “When you watch shows, and you’re making sure to sit in front of the TV at a certain hour, you fall in love with the characters, so Millie Grant was mine.”
Union, who captured the amusing moment on her phone, teased Wade in the post, writing, “We were about to leave when suddenly @dwyanewade literally screams ‘MILLIE!!!!’ #gladiatorsstandup so awesome meeting @BellamyYoung.” Wade humorously complained, “That was my moment!”
Young has previously revealed that she auditioned for the lead role of Olivia Pope in ‘Scandal,’ a part that ultimately went to Kerry Washington. However, she later found success with her show ‘Being Mary Jane,’ which she has described as the better opportunity.
The amusing moment underlines that even professional athletes can have their fan moments, illustrating Wade’s appreciation for impactful television characters.
