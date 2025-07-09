Dwyane Wade Gets Starstruck Meeting Scandal’s Bellamy Young

LOS ANGELES, California – Dwyane Wade, the retired NBA star, shared a light-hearted story about a starstruck moment he experienced at a Hollywood event in 2013. During a guest appearance on “Today with Jenna & Friends” on July 8, Wade recounted the unexpected encounter with actress Bellamy Young, known for her role as Mellie Grant on the hit show “Scandal.”

Wade, 43, described being tired and ready to head home when he spotted Young from across the room. He exclaimed, “Millie!”—the name of Young’s character—which surprised even himself. “I just screamed it. I didn’t even know that was in me,” Wade laughed.

His wife, actress Gabrielle Union, accompanied him at the event and was amused by his reaction. Wade recalled, “She turned around and looked, waved, and came over. And my wife was like, ‘You ready to go?’ I’m like, ‘No!’” The humorous interaction highlighted Wade’s tendency to connect more deeply with TV characters than celebrities.

Wade elaborated on his fandom, explaining, “When you watch shows and connect with characters, it feels personal.” His affection for Young’s character, Mellie Grant, evidently resonated with him during that encounter.

Union later shared the amusing moment on her Instagram, saying, “We were about to leave when suddenly @dwyanewade literally screams ‘MILLIE!!!!’” and tagged Young. Wade humorously noted he wasn’t thrilled Union joined the photo, stating, “That was my moment!”

Union herself had previously auditioned for the role of Olivia Pope in “Scandal,” a character that eventually went to Kerry Washington. Reflecting on this, she remarked, “I didn’t get Scandal, but I got something better — which is my own show,” referencing her own series, “Being Mary Jane.”

The playful recounting of this starstruck moment remains a cherished memory, showcasing Wade’s unexpected fanboy side amidst his celebrity status as an athlete.