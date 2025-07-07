Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dwyane Wade, the former NBA star, will co-host the popular daytime show “Jenna & Friends” from July 7 to July 11, 2025. Wade announced his return via Instagram on July 4, generating excitement among fans eager to see more of his personality.

In his Instagram story, Wade shared a post from the official “Jenna & Friends” account, confirming his co-hosting role for a week. The original post read, “He’s baaaaack. Our friend @dwyanewade returns to the #JennaandFriends co-hosting chair all next week!” With over 20 million followers on Instagram, Wade’s brief confirmation sent fans into a frenzy.

This marks Wade’s second appearance on the show, having last guest-hosted in March 2025. Viewers praised his calm demeanor and natural hosting skills during that appearance. “Jenna & Friends” combines entertaining interviews with discussions on trending topics, providing a platform for Wade to connect with fans beyond basketball.

The 42-year-old retired from the NBA in 2019 after a successful career with the Miami Heat. Since then, he has embraced various roles as a businessman, TV analyst, and part-owner of the Utah Jazz. Wade frequently shares glimpses of his family life and personal growth on social media, making his entertainment endeavors even more relatable.

Wade’s involvement in “Jenna & Friends” reflects his ongoing commitment to the entertainment industry while maintaining a close connection with his fan base. As anticipation builds for his return, viewers are eager to see what he brings to the show next week.