Entertainment
Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week
LOS ANGELES, CA — Dwyane Wade, the former NBA star, will co-host the popular daytime show “Jenna & Friends” from July 7 to July 11, 2025. Wade announced his return via Instagram on July 4, generating excitement among fans eager to see more of his personality.
In his Instagram story, Wade shared a post from the official “Jenna & Friends” account, confirming his co-hosting role for a week. The original post read, “He’s baaaaack. Our friend @dwyanewade returns to the #JennaandFriends co-hosting chair all next week!” With over 20 million followers on Instagram, Wade’s brief confirmation sent fans into a frenzy.
This marks Wade’s second appearance on the show, having last guest-hosted in March 2025. Viewers praised his calm demeanor and natural hosting skills during that appearance. “Jenna & Friends” combines entertaining interviews with discussions on trending topics, providing a platform for Wade to connect with fans beyond basketball.
The 42-year-old retired from the NBA in 2019 after a successful career with the Miami Heat. Since then, he has embraced various roles as a businessman, TV analyst, and part-owner of the Utah Jazz. Wade frequently shares glimpses of his family life and personal growth on social media, making his entertainment endeavors even more relatable.
Wade’s involvement in “Jenna & Friends” reflects his ongoing commitment to the entertainment industry while maintaining a close connection with his fan base. As anticipation builds for his return, viewers are eager to see what he brings to the show next week.
Recent Posts
- SoundHound AI Faces Market Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Russian Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Hours After Dismissal
- Daria Kasatkina’s Earring Mishap Costs Her Points at Wimbledon
- XRP Price Plummets Again Amid Overbought RSI Signals
- Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week
- Carnival Corporation Launches €1 Billion Unsecured Notes Offering
- Nvidia and Microsoft Race Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
- US President to Notify Higher Tariff Rates by July 9
- Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
- Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News
- Wimbledon 2025: Star Matches in Round of 16 Set to Thrill Fans
- Senate Passes Controversial Tax Reform Bill Amidst Heated Debate