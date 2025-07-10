Dwyane Wade Reveals Nicknames for Wife Gabrielle Union

NEW YORK, NY — Dwyane Wade opened up about the affectionate nicknames he uses for his wife Gabrielle Union during a recent episode of Today with Jenna and Friends, aired on July 9, 2025.

Wade, 44, discussed their journey since marrying in 2014, highlighting the importance of a strong foundation in their relationship. The conversation took a turn towards nicknames when co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked if he calls her ‘Gabby.’

‘Oh, I called her “Gabby,” she would not like that. It’s a long story,’ Wade responded, laughing. He shared that the preferred nickname for Union among family and close friends is ‘Nickie,’ derived from her middle name, Monique.

Wade recounted how he introduced her as ‘Nickie’ to his children when they first met. ‘The kids, if you saw the sign we put up when I proposed, it said “Nickie,” and I kind of introduced her as Nickie,’ he explained. ‘Her family calls her this and not Gabrielle Union the actress.’

He described introducing Union to his kids as the ‘biggest step’ in their relationship. ‘Introducing her to the kids was a little difficult because they were so young. You don’t know the right timing or the right words,’ Wade said, noting his past custody battles with his children.

Wade has three biological children: Zaire, 23, Zaya, 18, and Xavier, 11. He is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21. ‘She’s been incredible as a stepmom,’ he said of Union’s role in their blended family. ‘Especially, Zaya was so young when they first met. Now Zaya is 18 and they’ve built a special bond.’

Reflecting on the early days of their relationship, Wade admitted it was ‘rough’ at first. ‘It’s good to see how everything turned out, but in the beginning, woooo, it was rough,’ he candidly shared.