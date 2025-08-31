Dyan Cannon Denied White House Access Due to Age Misstatement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Actress Dyan Cannon, 88, faced an unexpected hiccup during a recent visit to the White House when she was denied entry due to an age discrepancy on her passport. The former wife of Hollywood star Cary Grant shared the amusing incident on social media while touring with friends.

Cannon, along with actresses Kym Douglas, Tracey Bregman, and cookbook author Christine Avanti-Fischer, intended to take a tour of the White House as part of their trip to the nation’s capital. However, the Secret Service halted their access at a security checkpoint.

Douglas, who filmed the event, explained, “We can’t get in because someone lied about her age.” Cannon smiled and admitted to the camera, “Listen, years ago, I lied about my age on my passport.”

Cannon’s friends teased her, with Bregman jokingly asking how to change her age and Avanti-Fischer quipping, “If we get in, it’s going to be a miracle of God.” Cannon responded playfully, saying, “It’s nobody’s business what the number is they’ve pinned on me … right girls? Right guys?”

The Instagram video showcased the lighthearted nature of the moment, with Cannon laughing throughout. She later reposted it, captioning it, “And I’d do it again … it’s just a blinkin number.”

Cannon’s career spans over six decades, having first entered show business in the 1950s. She earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in the 1969 film “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice” and another nomination for her work on the 1978 film “Heaven Can Wait.”

Throughout her life, Cannon has openly discussed her personal experiences, including her brief marriage to Cary Grant from 1965 to 1968, with whom she shares a daughter, Jennifer. Cannon’s candid nature reflects her vibrant personality, as she has claimed to still be actively dating and enjoying life. She stated, “I have friends with benefits, yes.”

Her energetic outlook and humor about age continue to resonate with fans, as shown by the reactions to her recent White House adventure.