Sports
AJ Dybantsa Scores 35 Points, Dazzles with Dunk
Provo, Utah – AJ Dybantsa, a standout player for BYU, achieved a career-high of 35 points in a recent game against Abilene Christian on December 29, 2025. His performance included a stunning dunk that electrified the crowd.
The Cougars faced Abilene Christian in this exciting matchup. Dybantsa’s remarkable scoring helped secure a decisive victory for BYU, showcasing his growing talent and importance to the team.
After the game, Dybantsa said, “It feels great to contribute to the team’s success. I just focused on playing my game and taking my shots.” His teammates praised his effort, highlighting his leadership on the court.
As the college basketball season progresses, Dybantsa’s performance has undoubtedly placed him on the radar for fans and scouts alike. BYU is expected to continue to rely on his skills as they push through the remainder of the season.
In this week’s updated rankings by Andy Katz, BYU is ranked 12th, largely due to Dybantsa’s standout play, making them a contender in the Big 12. The Cougars plan to build on this momentum in their upcoming games.
