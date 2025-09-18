Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features

Warsaw, Poland — Techland has announced that its next title in the survival horror and parkour franchise, Dying Light: The Beast, will launch one day earlier than expected on September 18, 2025. The company shared new details about the game, including significant improvements in combat and movement, and various threats players will face.

One of the standout features is the revamped parkour system. After player feedback criticized the stamina requirements in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Techland has eliminated these limits in The Beast. Players can now climb nearly any surface, enhancing the fluidity of movement. To further support this, over 100 new parkour animations have been introduced, tailored specifically for protagonist Kyle Crane.

Combat has also been enhanced with over 100 new weapons, including the series’ debut of the flamethrower. The new physics engine changes how melee weapons react upon impact, improving overall combat experience, and making encounters feel more visceral with enhanced blood and gore effects. Meanwhile, infected enemies have been upgraded as well, making them more aggressive and responsive during fights.

In addition to familiar infected types, Techland has added over 110 variants of Biters and nearly 60 types of Virals, each with distinctive characteristics and backgrounds to make encounters more unique. The new human enemies, part of the Baron’s army, will employ advanced tactics during combat, adding a layer of challenge for players.

Major gameplay elements, such as Kyle’s unique ability called “Unleashing the Beast,” allows players to enter an empowered state after perfect dodging or countering enemies, enhancing his combat abilities during high-stress encounters.

The game promises a rich environment with numerous secrets and collectibles in the newly designed Castor Woods, making exploration a rewarding aspect of the gameplay. Director Nathan Lemaire shared that these discoveries will expand on the game’s lore and setting.

Techland has also provided details about the game’s system requirements, noting that players will need robust hardware to run the game smoothly in various resolutions. Minimum specs for 1080p gaming include an Intel Core i5-13400F or AMD Ryzen 7 5800F, along with 16 GB of RAM.

Dying Light: The Beast launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, promising to deliver a fresh experience with innovative gameplay tweaks that excite both veterans and newcomers to the series.