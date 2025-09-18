Tech
Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
Warsaw, Poland — Techland has announced that its next title in the survival horror and parkour franchise, Dying Light: The Beast, will launch one day earlier than expected on September 18, 2025. The company shared new details about the game, including significant improvements in combat and movement, and various threats players will face.
One of the standout features is the revamped parkour system. After player feedback criticized the stamina requirements in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Techland has eliminated these limits in The Beast. Players can now climb nearly any surface, enhancing the fluidity of movement. To further support this, over 100 new parkour animations have been introduced, tailored specifically for protagonist Kyle Crane.
Combat has also been enhanced with over 100 new weapons, including the series’ debut of the flamethrower. The new physics engine changes how melee weapons react upon impact, improving overall combat experience, and making encounters feel more visceral with enhanced blood and gore effects. Meanwhile, infected enemies have been upgraded as well, making them more aggressive and responsive during fights.
In addition to familiar infected types, Techland has added over 110 variants of Biters and nearly 60 types of Virals, each with distinctive characteristics and backgrounds to make encounters more unique. The new human enemies, part of the Baron’s army, will employ advanced tactics during combat, adding a layer of challenge for players.
Major gameplay elements, such as Kyle’s unique ability called “Unleashing the Beast,” allows players to enter an empowered state after perfect dodging or countering enemies, enhancing his combat abilities during high-stress encounters.
The game promises a rich environment with numerous secrets and collectibles in the newly designed Castor Woods, making exploration a rewarding aspect of the gameplay. Director Nathan Lemaire shared that these discoveries will expand on the game’s lore and setting.
Techland has also provided details about the game’s system requirements, noting that players will need robust hardware to run the game smoothly in various resolutions. Minimum specs for 1080p gaming include an Intel Core i5-13400F or AMD Ryzen 7 5800F, along with 16 GB of RAM.
Dying Light: The Beast launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, promising to deliver a fresh experience with innovative gameplay tweaks that excite both veterans and newcomers to the series.
Recent Posts
- EA FC 26 Launch Details: Early Access and Editions Revealed
- Linkin Park Reenergizes Fans With Maryland Comeback Concert
- Bull Attorneys Expand Legal Services for Car Accident Victims in Kansas
- Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Gas Leak Causes Traffic Alert in Oklahoma City
- Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Outside U.S. Capitol
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’