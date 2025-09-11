Dylan Beavers: The Orioles’ Potential Leadoff Solution

Baltimore, MD — The Baltimore Orioles are exploring a change at the leadoff position, and rookie outfielder Dylan Beavers could be the answer. Since taking over as interim manager, Tony Mansolino has tried multiple players in the leadoff spot, but none have served the role consistently. In recent games, Jackson Holliday has led off, yet his performance has been below expectations.

Gunnar Henderson, who filled the leadoff role for most of the previous season, also struggled with inconsistency. Meanwhile, Beavers, at just 23 years old, has emerged in the major leagues as a surprise asset. Though he was not considered an elite prospect while in the minors, his recent performance indicates standout potential.

In 68 plate appearances, Beavers has demonstrated excellent plate discipline, swinging at only 17.5% of pitches outside the strike zone. This number ranks him fourth in the league and showcases his ability to command at-bats. His impressive batting eye has led to a 19.1% walk rate, which, if he had enough at-bats to qualify, would surpass baseball stars like Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Mike Trout.

Beavers’ on-base percentage currently stands at .426, second in the league only to Judge. With these skills, Beavers appears to be a natural fit for the leadoff position, providing the Orioles with much-needed production at the top of the lineup. Mansolino has suggested Holliday’s recent struggles could open the door for Beavers to take over at leadoff.

Despite Holliday’s strong season with 20 doubles, 20 home runs, and 20 stolen bases, his .248 batting average and league-average slugging percentage are concerning for a player expected to set the table. His on-base percentage ranks 45th among players with over 100 at-bats in the leadoff position, which has hindered the Orioles’ offense.

Holliday’s inconsistency mirrors what the team experienced with former standout Cedric Mullins, who faced similar challenges before being removed from the leadoff role. As Beavers continues to solidify his place on the team, soft indications suggest Holliday may face a similar fate.

Speed also plays a critical role in Beavers’ potential. He boasts a sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second, ranking among the 50 fastest players in the league. While he has only attempted one stolen base in the majors, his minor league stats showcase an impressive 82% success rate on stolen base attempts.

Although Mansolino has stated that Beavers and another rookie, Samuel Basallo, will remain in the bottom half of the order to adjust to big league pitching, many believe Beavers could soon earn a promotion to the leadoff spot. His recent performances will determine if he can maintain his success in the remaining six series of the season.

As the Orioles struggle offensively, sitting 16th in the majors after finishing fourth last year, fans and analysts are advocating for a shift in approach. Should Beavers continue to impress, he could be the first step in revitalizing the Orioles’ lineup and restoring the team’s contention hopes for 2026.