Dylan Cardwell Signs Two-Way Contract with Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dylan Cardwell, a center from Auburn University, has agreed to a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings, ESPN reported on Thursday. Cardwell completed a five-year career at Auburn, making a significant impact during his final season.

Last season, Cardwell started 38 games after primarily coming off the bench in his first four years. He averaged 5.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game. His standout performance during Auburn’s Final Four run included making 10 of 13 field goal attempts and averaging 7.0 rebounds per game over five tournament games.

Although Cardwell’s offensive game has room for improvement, he has shown potential as a reliable backup center thanks to his defensive skills. He finished his college career with an impressive 70.0 percent shooting from the field during his last season and averaged 2.5 offensive rebounds over 38 games.

“Dylan has a unique athleticism,” said Jonathan Givony of ESPN. “His toughness on the court and defensive intensity can make him a valuable asset for the Kings.”

Cardwell’s journey to the Kings follows a successful but ultimately heartbreaking end to his time at Auburn. The Tigers, who finished the season with a 32-6 record, reached the Final Four for the second time in school history but were defeated in the semifinals by the eventual champions.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl praised Cardwell’s character, saying, “He’s our team minister. A lot of guys talk the talk. Dylan walks the walk. He’s an impeccable human being, and our guys listen to him.” Pearl expressed admiration for Cardwell’s leadership and character on and off the court.

Cardwell is one of several Auburn players hoping to secure two-way contracts in the NBA. Miles Kelly has already signed with the Dallas Mavericks, while Johni Broome was selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.