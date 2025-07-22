Entertainment
Dylan Dreyer Announces Separation from Husband Brian Fichera After 12 Years
New York, NY — Meteorologist and NBC News co-host Dylan Dreyer has announced her separation from her husband, Brian Fichera, after 12 years of marriage. Dreyer, 43, shared the news with her followers, expressing gratitude for the support they have given her throughout her journey.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dreyer stated, “For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between.” She shared that she and Fichera decided to separate a few months ago.
Dreyer and Fichera, 38, met while working at WHDH 7NEWS in Boston. They married in October 2012 and have three sons: Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty. Despite their separation, Dreyer emphasized their commitment to maintaining a strong friendship and co-parenting their children with love and respect.
Earlier in their relationship, the couple shared insights into their marriage, including a love for golfing together. In a January 2023 interview, she mentioned, “Golf is the thing we do together. We have a couple of drinks, we laugh. We remember why we fell in love.”
This news comes during a challenging time for the “Today” family, as Dreyer’s co-host, Sheinelle Jones, is grieving the loss of her husband, Uche Ojeh, who passed away from brain cancer. Dreyer expressed her condolences, stating, “I wish I had the words to help you feel better… You’re both in our hearts and on our minds.”
