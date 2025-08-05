Dylan Dreyer Celebrates 44th Birthday Amid Recent Separation

New York, NY – NBC News meteorologist Dylan Dreyer celebrated her 44th birthday on August 3 with friends and family, including cohost Hoda Kotb.

Dreyer took to social media on Sunday to express her gratitude for the birthday wishes she received. “Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! I was spoiled by the best surprises ever and felt like a princess!” she wrote alongside a collage of photos. In the images, she sported a “birthday girl” sash while sharing hugs with her three sons: Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3.

The meteorologist’s celebration comes after her recent separation from her husband, Brian Fichera, which they announced in July. “For many years, I have shared my family with you all—the highs and lows, the ups and downs,” wrote Dreyer in her announcement. She emphasized that the couple intends to remain friends as they co-parent their sons.

During the birthday festivities, Fichera, 38, and Kotb, 60, sang “Happy Birthday” to Dreyer, encouraging her to blow out the candles on her cake. Their reunion marks another instance of shared family time since their separation.

Dreyer has often shared family moments online, capturing the joys of parenting and their journeys, including recent vacations. Following her birthday, she returned to work but not to her usual post at the Today show studios. Instead, she enjoyed a relaxing day at what appeared to be a lake house, engaging in chores like power washing.

Despite the challenges posed by her recent separation, Dreyer maintains a strong support network, including Kotb, who has also navigated her own relationship changes. The bond between the two friends has strengthened over the years, with frequent family gatherings and playdates.

As Dreyer continues to handle her dual roles of parent and professional, she embraces the support from her friends and family, showing resilience in the face of change.