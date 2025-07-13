Entertainment
Dylan Dreyer Supports Sheinelle Jones After Tragic Loss
TAHOE, California – Dylan Dreyer expressed support for her fellow ‘Today‘ show host Sheinelle Jones at the 2025 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship held on Wednesday, July 9. This comes following the death of Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, who passed away in May after a battle with cancer.
Dreyer shared an update on Jones, saying, “She’s in mom mode right now. She has three young kids that she has to care for, and it’s a really tough time for the family.” This remark highlights the difficulties Jones faces as she navigates her personal loss while caring for her children.
During an interview with Access Hollywood’s guest correspondent Lauren Herbert, Dreyer emphasized her commitment and that of her ‘Today’ colleagues to support Jones. “We are all there to support her in any way we can,” Dreyer added, noting that Jones is prioritizing time with her kids during this challenging period.
Dreyer reflected on the unity among the ‘Today’ show team, likening it to a family. She mentioned Al Roker, who took the time to send her a handwritten letter of encouragement. “Al Roker is the first person to send me a handwritten letter just to tell me, ‘I just want you to know that I’m proud of you,’” she recalled. This highlights the close-knit nature of the show’s hosts and their dedication to one another during tough times.
As Dreyer competes in this year’s tournament, her focus remains on supporting her friend, showcasing the power of camaraderie amidst personal challenges.
