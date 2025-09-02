Dylan Larkin Closing in on Red Wings Games Played Record

Detroit, MI — Captain Dylan Larkin is set to make history when he takes the ice for the first game of the 2025-26 NHL season. He will surpass 734 games played, earning sole possession of 19th place on the Detroit Red Wings‘ all-time games played list.

While Larkin approaches this milestone, his journey has been marked by the absence of a Stanley Cup victory, a feat achieved four times by Hall of Fame goalie Terry Sawchuk. Larkin has participated in five NHL playoff games, securing just one win to date.

“Yeah, it’s been difficult,” Larkin acknowledged. “I mean, it’s probably something to think about a lot. I mean, I think about it every day for a long time during days and just bounce back and forth. But that doesn’t do you any good. You’ve got to go out and play and win hockey games.”

As Larkin gears up for the new season, he is also on track to climb a list that many players dread. A standout season may enable him to pass Brendan Shanahan for 10th place in points with the Red Wings if he can achieve 58 points this year.

In under two seasons, he will have played more games for the team than anyone who has never won a Stanley Cup with the franchise. Larkin will soon pass 739 games to claim the third spot, while Norman Ullman and Nick Libett sit ahead of him with records of 875 and 861 games played, respectively.

Ullman made his debut in the 1955-56 season but highlighted a tough narrative, having lost in several Stanley Cup finals during his tenure with Detroit. Following Ullman, Libett joined the Wings in 1967-68 and enjoyed limited playoff success.

Despite the struggles of the past, Larkin remains focused on the tasks at hand as the Red Wings continue their pursuit of consistent success.