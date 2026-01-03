Dylan Larkin Makes U.S. Olympic Team; Alex DeBrincat Left Off

Detroit, MI — Team USA has named its rosters for the men’s and women’s Olympic ice hockey teams, revealing that Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin made the cut while his teammate Alex DeBrincat was left off. The Olympic games will take place next month.

Larkin, who has played 42 games this season, has recorded 21 goals and 17 assists. This will be Larkin’s first appearance at the Olympics, although he has represented Team USA at several IIHF World Championships.

Meanwhile, DeBrincat’s absence from the team has drawn attention. He has also scored 21 goals this season and added 20 assists. Just days before the Olympic roster announcement, DeBrincat expressed his desire to make the team and was optimistic about his chances.

Despite the disappointment of not being selected, DeBrincat continues to shine as a key player for the Red Wings this season. His performances have helped the team maintain a strong position in the Atlantic Division.

Detroit coach Todd McLellan highlighted the importance of mental resilience for the team this season. He discussed DeBrincat’s growth and contributions, noting, “We’ve been addressing things quicker, and I think while we’ve had a couple tough games, we’ve come back stronger and better.”

This season has been pivotal for the Red Wings as they aim for a playoff berth for the first time in nearly a decade. DeBrincat’s absence from the Olympic roster may serve as motivation as the Red Wings look to continue their strong showing.

In addition to Larkin, two women from Michigan, Megan Keller and Kirsten Simms, have also been named to the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team. Keller hails from Farmington Hills while Simms plays at the University of Wisconsin.

The excitement for the upcoming Olympic games continues to build, as fans await to see how Larkin performs on the world stage.