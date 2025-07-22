Dylan Marlowe Kicked Out of Concert After Playing at Country Jam

Eau Claire, Wisconsin – Country music singer Dylan Marlowe experienced an unusual incident at the Country Jam festival on Saturday when he was escorted out while trying to watch fellow artist Jake Owen perform.

Marlowe had just finished his hour-long set at the festival when he attempted to enjoy Owen’s show from the audience. However, as he filmed a video of himself, he remarked, “Getting kicked out of a concert I just played,” before posting it online. The video gained attention, but he later deleted it.

In a subsequent video, Marlowe clarified the situation. “I took the video down after sleeping on it because it wasn’t fair for the festival to get negative publicity over one bad apple,” he said, referencing the security guard who removed him.

According to Marlowe, he and a friend had “All Access” and “Artist Credentials” passes, which they believed allowed them to watch the concert from the vantage point they chose. The security guard approached them and insisted that they could not stay there. Marlowe shared, “We explained that we had valid credentials, but he didn’t care.”

Marlowe did not want to create a scene during Owen’s performance, so he decided to relocate with his friend. However, they faced further pressure from the same security guard, which escalated to police involvement at the guard’s request.

“I just wanted to watch the set. After the police arrived, they told us we had to leave because the security guard was in charge,” he said. Marlowe expressed regret about exchanging rude words with the guard, adding that he did not mean to escalate tensions.

Ultimately, Marlowe stated, “I have no hard feelings towards the festival. We had a great time. To that guy, I forgive you.” The incident has sparked conversations about festival security and artist treatment at events.