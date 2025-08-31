Sports
Dylan Moore Returns to Rangers, Seeks New Beginning
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Utility player Dylan Moore has returned to the Texas Rangers in search of a fresh start. Moore, who spent seven seasons with the Seattle Mariners before his recent release, was called up to the active roster before a game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.
Moore, 33, was drafted by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2015 MLB Draft and played a year in their system. After a stint with the Atlanta Braves, he found himself back with the Rangers. He replaced injured shortstop Corey Seager, who is currently on the injured list.
“It’s been crazy,” Moore said. “A lot of major life moves.” He reflected on the difficulties of parting ways with the Mariners, where he was designated for assignment on August 23 before being officially released after clearing waivers.
The Rangers, who are navigating injuries to numerous players, reached out to him during a challenging time in his career. “I’d never been unemployed with no set destination for seven years,” Moore said. He expressed excitement about playing for manager Bruce Bochy, a figure he respects greatly.
Despite struggling at the plate with a .193 batting average this season, Moore remains optimistic about his abilities. “I think I still have a lot of good baseball left in me,” he stated. “I can be helpful wherever I’m needed.”
In his first game back with the Rangers, Moore made an immediate impact. He hit a run-scoring single in his first at-bat and showcased his versatility by playing both first and second base during the game.
Bochy praised Moore’s talent and flexibility, stating, “He’s just a really good player that has that versatility you like.” After showcasing his skills on the field, Moore is eagerly looking forward to contributing to the team’s success.
