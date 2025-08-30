Dylan Moore Signs Minor League Deal with Texas Rangers

SEATTLE — Utility player Dylan Moore has officially signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The 33-year-old was recently released by the Seattle Mariners after a seven-year tenure with the team.

Moore was designated for assignment by the Mariners on August 23, 2025, and placed on unconditional release waivers the following day. He was the longest-tenured player on the Mariners, having joined the team in November 2018.

During his time with Seattle, Moore achieved a .205 batting average, recorded a .691 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), and accumulated 192 RBIs in 671 games. He notably earned an American League Gold Glove award for utility players last season.

Moore started off the 2025 season strongly, with a .289 batting average and an .869 OPS until May 17. However, he ended his time with the Mariners struggling, hitting just .045 over a recent 74-at-bat slump.

With the Rangers, Moore reunites with former Mariners teammates Sam Haggerty and Rowdy Tellez. Haggerty was signed by the Rangers earlier this year, while Tellez joined Texas in July.

As the Rangers are third in the AL West, 5.5 games behind the Mariners for a wild card spot, the two teams will not meet again this season. Moore’s move potentially positions him to make an impact as he continues his career in a new environment.