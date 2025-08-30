Sports
Dylan Moore Signs Minor League Deal with Texas Rangers
SEATTLE — Utility player Dylan Moore has officially signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The 33-year-old was recently released by the Seattle Mariners after a seven-year tenure with the team.
Moore was designated for assignment by the Mariners on August 23, 2025, and placed on unconditional release waivers the following day. He was the longest-tenured player on the Mariners, having joined the team in November 2018.
During his time with Seattle, Moore achieved a .205 batting average, recorded a .691 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), and accumulated 192 RBIs in 671 games. He notably earned an American League Gold Glove award for utility players last season.
Moore started off the 2025 season strongly, with a .289 batting average and an .869 OPS until May 17. However, he ended his time with the Mariners struggling, hitting just .045 over a recent 74-at-bat slump.
With the Rangers, Moore reunites with former Mariners teammates Sam Haggerty and Rowdy Tellez. Haggerty was signed by the Rangers earlier this year, while Tellez joined Texas in July.
As the Rangers are third in the AL West, 5.5 games behind the Mariners for a wild card spot, the two teams will not meet again this season. Moore’s move potentially positions him to make an impact as he continues his career in a new environment.
Recent Posts
- NYT Mini Crossword Expands with New Clues and Larger Grid
- RB Leipzig Unveils State-of-the-Art Bench Ahead of Home Opener
- Tulane Names Jake Retzlaff Starting QB for Season Opener Against Northwestern
- Baker Benji’s Takes Center Stage at Ohio Renaissance Festival
- Bill Burr Announces Plans to Attend Iron Bowl in Auburn this November
- Pat McAfee and Ryan Day’s Feud Takes Unexpected Turn
- Hulu Users Prepare for Change as Disney+ Integration Approaches
- Sevilla Signs Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer from Atletico Madrid
- Purdue Opens Football Season Against Ball State in New Era
- High School Football Kicks Off in Michigan with 255 Games Scheduled
- Ruby Tandoh Explores Food Culture in Grub Street Diet
- Texas Faces Ohio State in Season Opener Showdown
- Atlético Madrid Set to Face Alavés in LaLiga Clash
- South Carolina to Face Virginia Tech in College Football Season Opener
- Liverpool Meets Arsenal in Premier League Showdown
- Oyster Bay Withdraws from Mosque Expansion Agreement, Lawsuit Looms
- Exciting SEC Matchups Highlight College Football Opening Weekend
- Luis Enrique Faces No Punishment After Club World Cup Chaos
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing
- JMU Football Kicks Off 2025 Season Against Weber State Saturday