Entertainment
Dylan Scott Announces Easy Does It Tour for Fall 2023
Nashville, TN
Singer Dylan Scott will kick off his “Easy Does It Tour” this September, hitting 15 cities across the U.S. until October. The tour supports his latest album, “Easy Does It,” which features 11 tracks, including his recent number one single, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us.” This marks Scott’s second chart-topper of 2025 and the sixth of his career.
The tour promises to be an exciting event for fans, with special guests George Birge, Josh Ross, and Zach John King joining on select dates. Fans can expect to hear a mix of Scott’s new music along with his popular hits.
Scott expressed his excitement for the tour, stating, “I can’t wait to hit the road and share new music with my fans. It’s going to be an epic experience!” Tickets for the concert series are available through the official website and various ticketing platforms.
The album “Easy Does It” features hit songs, including the new single, “What He’ll Never Have.” Both the album and the tour highlight Scott’s growth as an artist, showcasing his signature style and heartfelt lyrics.
For more information on the tour dates and ticket availability, visit Dylan Scott’s official website.
Recent Posts
- BBB Reports Over 3,600 Business Scam Cases Since 2022
- Thalia Besson Returns as Geneviève in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement