Dylan Scott Announces Easy Does It Tour for Fall 2023

Nashville, TN

Singer Dylan Scott will kick off his “Easy Does It Tour” this September, hitting 15 cities across the U.S. until October. The tour supports his latest album, “Easy Does It,” which features 11 tracks, including his recent number one single, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us.” This marks Scott’s second chart-topper of 2025 and the sixth of his career.

The tour promises to be an exciting event for fans, with special guests George Birge, Josh Ross, and Zach John King joining on select dates. Fans can expect to hear a mix of Scott’s new music along with his popular hits.

Scott expressed his excitement for the tour, stating, “I can’t wait to hit the road and share new music with my fans. It’s going to be an epic experience!” Tickets for the concert series are available through the official website and various ticketing platforms.

The album “Easy Does It” features hit songs, including the new single, “What He’ll Never Have.” Both the album and the tour highlight Scott’s growth as an artist, showcasing his signature style and heartfelt lyrics.

For more information on the tour dates and ticket availability, visit Dylan Scott’s official website.