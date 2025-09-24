Dylan Walsh Discusses Car Crash Aftermath in Bodycam Footage

Rumson, NJ — Actor Dylan Walsh appeared visibly shaken while speaking to police officers following a car crash involving his family on August 17. The 61-year-old, best known for his role in the FX series “Nip/Tuck,” was involved in an accident that resulted in his SUV crashing into two utility poles.

Bodycam footage from the scene captured Walsh, who seemed confused, as police arrived at the chaotic aftermath. His wife, Leslie, was seen lying in the street receiving medical treatment for her injuries. An eyewitness reported seeing part of the crash from her home.

Leslie indicated she sustained a chest injury while someone could be heard crying in the background. Walsh explained to officers that he and his family had spent the day at the beach. Although he admitted to drinking earlier, he expressed uncertainty about how his vehicle ended up in its current predicament. “I was driving and it happened,” he told officers, adding, “I don’t know how that happened.”

During the exchange, police questioned Walsh about the driving conditions. An officer asked, “Did you lose consciousness or anything driving? Did you fall asleep?” Walsh replied that he was simply “really tired.”

Investigators found a cooler bag in Walsh’s SUV containing White Claw Hard Seltzers and other alcoholic beverages, prompting officers to request a blood test at the hospital. A police officer warned him that failing to comply would result in a warrant.

Walsh’s representative later stated that his blood alcohol content was below the legal limit, though this detail was not confirmed by law enforcement. The crash occurred while Walsh’s SUV was traveling northbound, swerving into oncoming traffic before hitting the first utility pole and then the second.

At the time of the accident, Walsh’s family, including his children Hudson, 12, and Amelie, 13, along with another passenger, were in the vehicle. Following the incident, Walsh was cited for six motor vehicle violations, including reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol.

Authorities confirmed that two of the five individuals in the vehicle were taken to Riverview Medical Center. Walsh’s team stated that everyone involved has since recovered. “Thankfully, everyone is safe and has returned home,” said his representative. The family expressed gratitude for the fast response from local emergency services.

Earlier this summer, Walsh mourned the loss of his “Nip/Tuck” co-star Julian McMahon, who passed away at 56. In a tribute, Walsh expressed, “Dear Jules, I know you like to flout the boundaries but this time you’ve gone too far.” The two starred together for six seasons on the acclaimed series.