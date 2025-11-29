Dynamax Lugia Makes Its Debut in Pokémon GO This Weekend

POKÉMON GO – Trainers gearing up for a thrilling weekend as Pokémon GO introduces Dynamax Lugia in the first-ever Max Battle Weekend. The event kicks off November 29 at 6:00 a.m. and runs until November 30 at 9:00 p.m. local time.

Dynamax Lugia will appear in five-star Max Battles, with opportunities for trainers to catch its Shiny version. This special event coincides with free Timed Research that begins on November 25 at 6:00 a.m. Trainers must complete this research by November 30 to claim rewards.

During the Max Battle Weekend, players will encounter Dynamax Gastly and earn valuable items like Gastly Candy and Max Particles. Lugia, a Psychic- and Flying-type Pokémon, is weak against Electric-, Ice-, Rock-, Ghost-, and Dark-type attacks, giving trainers solid strategies to counter it.

When battling Dynamax Lugia, trainers should prioritize using Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon. It’s essential to choose Pokémon with an Electric-, Ice-, Rock-, Ghost-, or Dark-type Fast Attack to maximize their effectiveness during these battles.

Suggested Pokémon for this event include Gigantamax Gengar, Gigantamax Lapras, and Dynamax Raikou, all capable of inflicting significant damage. Trainers should also be on the lookout for multiple Power Spots, which will host the exclusive Max Battles.

Anticipation is high as players prepare for increased chances to catch the elusive Shiny Dynamax Lugia. Trainers’ strategies will be put to the test as they navigate these new dynamics, flirting with the possibility of securing one of the game’s most powerful and visually impressive Pokémon.