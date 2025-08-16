Eagle County Runners Gear Up for Challenging Leadville 100

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Nine runners from Eagle County are set to compete in the 2025 Leadville Trail 100, one of the world’s toughest ultras. The event, which challenges participants with over 15,000 feet of climbing at elevations reaching 12,500 feet, is scheduled to kick off this weekend.

The Leadville 100 was first organized in 1983 by Ken Chlouber to shine a light on Leadville after the closure of the Climax Mine. Last year, only 405 of the 765 entrants completed the race.

John Novak, a 60-year-old Eagle resident, is among those participating for the first time as a 60-year-old. “I love the story behind Leadville, the incredible local volunteers, and the sense of community that makes the race special,” he said. Novak has completed over 20 races in the Leadville Race Series and aims to win his age group this year.

Logan Ross, 25, who is also competing, hopes to finish his first 100-miler in under 30 hours. “These races show how selfless this community is, and the energy is off the Richter,” he said. He is running to support two organizations: one that provides adventures for young adults affected by serious health issues and another aiding individuals recovering from addiction.

Ruth Razo of Vail, who has long ties to the event, originally planned to compete in the 2024 challenge but deferred due to health complications. “I learned so much about adjusting training and nutrition for female athletes,” she said. Razo is currently ninth in the women’s Lead Challenge standings.

Across the board, other local runners are inspired by their experiences and the community’s support. Josh Nichols, making his fourth Leadville 100 start, aims to finish strong this year after facing health issues last season. “The solitude, reflection, and clarity of long distances are deeply fulfilling,” he said.

For others involved with the RECONNECTED nonprofit, building a community around endurance sports serves as both a challenge and a form of recovery. Rob Shearon, the group’s co-founder, believes running is a powerful metaphor for recovery, emphasizing the importance of support and connection in overcoming life’s hurdles.

As the race approaches, many local runners express a variety of personal motivations, from honoring lost loved ones to achieving personal goals. Regardless of outcomes, they share a common bond that continues to grow as they prepare for the grueling yet rewarding challenge ahead.