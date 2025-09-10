Eagles Extend Las Vegas Residency with Four New January Shows

Las Vegas, NV — The Eagles have announced an extension of their popular residency at Sphere, adding four new shows in January 2026. The band will perform on January 23, 24, 30, and 31, bringing the total number of shows to 48. The original residency began on September 20, 2024.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. PT. Prices start at $175 and include all taxes and fees. Fans can purchase tickets through various platforms, including Vivid Seats and the Eagles’ official website.

Vibee, the official hotel experience partner for the residency, will offer packages that include concert tickets and a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The packages will also provide priority entry to the show and additional perks. These packages will be available starting September 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Eagles have captivated audiences with their timeless classics during previous shows, including hits like “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” and “Desperado.” Critics have praised the immersive experience at the Sphere venue, highlighting the innovative use of technology and visual effects.

In a review of the residency’s opening night, Variety’s Chris Willman noted, “The songs are the star of the show.” He described how the impressive wrap-around screens enhance the audience’s engagement with the music.

The Eagles Third Encore experience, open to the public, features a replica of the iconic Troubadour club in Los Angeles and an immersive “Hotel California” exhibit. This free event is located in The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort and is open Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As the residency continues, the Eagles remain a mainstay of classic rock, drawing fans from around the world to their unforgettable performances in Las Vegas.