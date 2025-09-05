Sports
Eagles Face Cowboys in Thrilling NFL Season Opener
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their 2025 NFL season on Thursday night by defending their Super Bowl title against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Fans were eager to see how the teams stack up in this highly anticipated NFC East showdown, with significant playoff implications at stake.
In the first half, the Eagles scored on their opening drive, covering 70 yards over 10 plays. However, standout wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith struggled to make an early impact, with Smith only garnering a single target by the end of the second quarter. Analysts had predicted that Brown and Smith’s abilities would cause issues for the Cowboys’ secondary, which was struggling with injuries to key players.
While Brown and Smith were quiet early on, running back Saquon Barkley was pivotal in the Eagles’ offensive push, coming off a stellar 2,000-yard season. Barkley faced a Cowboys run defense that had ranked poorly the previous year, creating an even bigger challenge for Dallas.
The Cowboys’ offensive strategy featured CeeDee Lamb and newcomer George Pickens to threaten the Eagles’ defensive backfield. Analysts pointed out that with the emergence of Lamb’s skillset and Pickens’ deep speed, the Cowboys had a formidable attack. However, the Eagles’ defense, led by stars like Jalen Carter and Jason Kelce, aimed to thwart these efforts effectively.
Throughout the first half, the Eagles’ ground game excelled, which minimized the need for a pass-heavy approach. Despite the concerns surrounding Brown and Smith’s targeting, football experts maintained that their playmaking abilities would likely become significant factors as the game progressed.
By halftime, the Eagles found themselves ahead on the scoreboard, credited to their strong running game and Barkley’s contributions. The Cowboys still aimed to use Lamb and Pickens extensively in the second half to make a comeback against the defending champions.
As the rivalry ignited once again, predictions favored the Eagles due to their roster depth and leadership. The overall sentiment within Philadelphia reflected positive expectations for the team’s performance as they entered the season seeking success on every play.
