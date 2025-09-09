Sports
Eagles Make Roster Moves Ahead of Upcoming Season
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — The Philadelphia Eagles made several roster moves Monday afternoon to finalize their 53-man roster ahead of the season. Among these changes, the team signed linebacker Patrick Johnson from the practice squad.
In addition to Johnson, the Eagles also added running back Montrell Johnson and offensive lineman Hollin Pierce to their practice squad. Conversely, the team released wide receiver Elijah Cooks from the practice squad.
This weekend, the Eagles created space on their active roster by waiving guard Kenyon Green. The decision to sign Patrick Johnson seems logical, especially after he performed well during the Eagles’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, where he played a total of 29 snaps.
Patrick Johnson, 27, primarily plays as an edge rusher and special teams contributor. His role is expected to expand this season, especially after the team announced that fullback Ben VanSumeren is out for the season due to a knee injury.
With Johnson’s addition, the Eagles now have a total of seven edge rushers on their 53-man roster, including Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Za'Darius Smith, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Ogbo Okoronkwo. This depth might lead to tough decisions soon, particularly as players like Ojulari and Okoronkwo were healthy scratches in the opener.
Montrell Johnson and Hollin Pierce, both undrafted rookies, have been training with the Eagles since the offseason. Montrell hails from Florida, while Pierce played at Rutgers. Their previous experience during training camp should help them transition into their new roles on the practice squad.
This marks Pierce’s second stint on the Eagles’ practice squad, while Montrell returns for the first time since being waived during final roster cuts.
