Eagles’ McKee Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Cowboys Matchup

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Philadelphia Eagles completed their preseason with a 19-17 victory over the New York Jets on August 22, but an injury to backup quarterback Tanner McKee could complicate their plans for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on September 4.

McKee, who has been vying for the No. 2 quarterback position, suffered a finger injury in practice this week, preventing him from participating in two consecutive practices. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni expressed uncertainty regarding McKee’s availability for the upcoming game, stating, “We’ll see. You guys know he’s dealing with a finger. He’s working to get back. We’ll see where he is.”

Sixth-round draft pick Kyle McCord played the entire preseason finale but struggled, completing 15 of 35 passes for 136 yards with one interception. Despite his performance, Sirianni indicated some level of confidence in McCord’s abilities. “Kyle has done some good things,” he said. “I feel good about the roster as a whole and where we are right now, at all positions.”

McCord’s role may significantly shift from being a backup to potentially serving as a starter if McKee cannot play. The coaching staff will also need to decide whether to explore external options as a backup. This uncertainty puts additional pressure on the Eagles as the regular season approaches.

Notably, the Eagles are also dealing with a series of significant injuries among key players, including wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, as well as offensive lineman Jordan Mailata. These injuries could further complicate their preparations for the opener against the Cowboys.

In the game against the Jets, the Eagles built a strong lead of 19-3, with Jake Elliott contributing four field goals. However, as the game concluded, the narrow margin raised questions about depth chart decisions, particularly concerning their quarterback situation.

As the Eagles approach the regular season, the question remains: can they afford to risk going into Week 1 with McCord as their primary backup? With the situation changing rapidly, time will tell how the Eagles will adjust to these challenges.