Eagles Need Jalen Hurts to Improve on Third Downs for 2025 Success

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — As the 2025 NFL season approaches, the Philadelphia Eagles are focusing on quarterback Jalen Hurts’ performance, especially on third downs. Hurts, who has already secured two Super Bowl appearances and a championship ring, needs to enhance his efficiency in crucial moments.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hurts posted a disappointing 54.0 passing grade on third downs in 2024, ranking him second to last among returning starting quarterbacks. He managed to achieve an above-average grade in only three games throughout the season. However, one of those was during the NFC Championship game, where he excelled.

In 2023, Hurts did show improvement on critical plays, achieving an 80.2 passing grade on what are termed ‘money downs.’ There is hope that he can return to elite form on third downs in the upcoming season, as performance in this area can fluctuate.

While the Eagles excelled on fourth downs last season, converting 70.97 percent of opportunities, their success hinges on Hurts’ ability to improve on third downs. Without progress in this area, the team may struggle to replicate the offensive dominance that led them to the Super Bowl last year.

Additionally, the Eagles recently strengthened their roster by signing cornerback Ambry Thomas to the practice squad. Thomas, 25, was a third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He brings 79 total tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble from his time in the league.

Despite adding Thomas and other cornerbacks like Parry Nickerson and Brandon Johnson, questions remain about the Eagles’ depth at cornerback, particularly their No. 3 spot. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the team have yet to identify the best candidate for that role following an open competition during training camp.

As the Eagles aim for a strong start to the season, both Hurts’ performance on third downs and the secondary’s depth will be closely watched.