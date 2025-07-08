Eagles React to Gardner-Johnson’s Comments After Trade

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles traded star safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans this offseason, stirring conversation among players and fans alike. Gardner-Johnson made headlines after stating that the Eagles would not win another Super Bowl without him. His comments came as a surprise following the trade.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert addressed Gardner-Johnson’s remarks in a recent interview with Essentially Sports. “I don’t think so,” Goedert replied when asked if Gardner-Johnson’s words motivated him. “I’ve got a lot of love for Chauncey. He’s an incredible player. He’s passionate. But, it’s just kind of who he is. He’s always saying something. It’s just the passion that he has. He’s got a lot of believe in himself.” Goedert acknowledged Gardner-Johnson’s contributions to the team during his time in Philadelphia and wished him well.

Despite the trade drama, Gardner-Johnson will always be remembered as a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Texans are gearing up for a competitive 2025 season in the AFC, and the Eagles remain optimistic about their future as well.

In other news, Philadelphia has been monitoring the receiver market as training camp approaches. Veteran receiver Keenan Allen has been suggested as a potential addition to the team. At 33, Allen remains a top route runner and has over 10,000 career receiving yards.

“After a so-so 2024 season with the Bears, Allen is likely available at a team-friendly cost,” a report noted. With an eye on strengthening their roster, the Eagles could see Allen as a valuable asset, although the likelihood of that move remains uncertain.

The Eagles also made headlines with the offseason departure of cornerback Darius Slay, a six-time Pro Bowler. Having joined the team before the 2020 season, Slay played a crucial role as the team’s top cornerback. He is now playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving the Eagles to ponder his replacement.

Reports indicate that rookie Kelee Ringo is in contention for the cornerback spot. “Ringo is just 23 years old and is entering his third season in the NFL,” analysts stated. As the Eagles look to fill notable gaps in their secondary, Ringo could prove to be key for their defense.

Lastly, tight end Dallas Goedert recently discussed the offseason trade rumors surrounding him. Ultimately, a restructured deal allowed him to remain with the Eagles. “It was tougher than I would’ve expected,” he said, expressing relief at the final outcome. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to run it back with the same team.” Goedert’s presence is expected to significantly benefit the Eagles as they aim for back-to-back Super Bowl titles.