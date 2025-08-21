Sports
Eagles Receiver Johnny Wilson to Miss 2025 Season After Injuries
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee and ankle. This decision follows an injury sustained during practice on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, when Wilson was rolled up on by an offensive guard.
The injury forced Wilson to limp off the field with assistance from a trainer, and he was later carted to the locker room. A source confirmed the injury to NBC Sports Philadelphia, marking a significant setback for the second-year player.
Wilson, 24, had been making waves in training camp after a challenging start. The 6-foot-6 receiver showcased impressive skills in the Eagles’ first preseason game, which raised expectations for his role on the team. After proving himself, he was anticipated to be a key player as a blocker and occasionally in the red zone.
His absence creates a void in the Eagles’ wide receiver group. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson are locked in as the top trio, while undrafted rookie Darius Cooper, Ainias Smith, and newly acquired John Metchie III round out the expected roster. The trade for Metchie, made just days before Wilson’s injury, now seems fortuitous.
In his rookie season, Wilson participated in 16 games, catching five passes for 38 yards and scoring one touchdown. His size and blocking ability added value to the Eagles’ game plan. The Eagles will have to adjust their lineup as they finalize their 53-man roster by August 26, 2025.
While it remains a tough moment for Wilson, the goal is for him to make a full recovery and return for the 2026 season.
