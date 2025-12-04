Sports
Eagles Reflect on Past Lessons Amid Current Struggles
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles are finding themselves in a sticky situation as they navigate their current season following a rough loss to the Chicago Bears. After starting 7-2, they faltered down the stretch, raising concerns mirroring past team collapses.
This year recalls the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs, who also faced struggles after a promising start. Kansas City, which won the Super Bowl in 2023, finished with a regular season record of 11-6 despite losing four of its last eight games. The Chiefs scored 125 fewer points compared to the previous season, and their average yards per play dropped significantly.
Yet, the Chiefs managed to persevere through adversity, defeating both the Bills and Ravens on the road during the playoffs. Their success prompts a critical question: Can the Eagles learn from this situation?
After a 24-15 defeat, Eagles players reassured their confidence. Center Jason Kelce stated, “We’re 8-4. The sky’s still above us.” Running back D’Andre Swift echoed this sentiment, saying he believes in the team’s potential despite external pressures.
The Eagles still have three games left, which could set them up for at least 11 wins. They remain in a prime position to hold off competitors like the Dallas Cowboys. Coach Nick Sirianni insists the team’s focus is on the next game, but maintaining perspective is crucial during turbulent times.
The Eagles’ issues stem primarily from their defense, which lacks the same impact that contributed to earlier successes. Comparisons to last year’s performance, while tempting, may distort the reality of their current situation. Acknowledging the typical ups and downs of a competitive league like the NFL is necessary.
In essence, the Eagles must continue to build on their confidence, recognizing that while challenges persist, they are not alone in their struggles.
