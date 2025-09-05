Eagles’ Season Opener Against Cowboys Features Unexpected Player Moves

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener on Thursday night, revealing crucial changes in their lineup just before kick-off.

Before the game, Head Coach Nick Sirianni remained tight-lipped over starting positions, but during warm-ups, veteran cornerback James Bradberry lined up as a starter. Rookie safety prospect Kalen Mukuba warmed up with the first-team defense, securing his spot. Bradberry, a nine-year veteran, previously spent four seasons with the New York Giants and battled for a starting position during training camp.

Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai mentioned earlier this week that other backup players might see game action early in the season. More decisions awaited as rookie first-round pick Jalen Carter took the inside linebacker assignment opposing Nakobe Dean.

Afternoon elevations included edge rusher Janarius Robinson and safety Marcus Epps from the practice squad. Robinson has returned to the team this season after being signed on opening night last year, while Epps is back after playing all 20 games for the Eagles last season.

In a surprising twist, the Eagles also listed veteran edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Ogbo Okoronkwo as healthy scratches. Quarterback Tanner McKee, along with offensive linemen and defensive tackle Ty Robinson, was also inactive for the game.

On the Cowboys’ side, former Eagles lineman Trevor Keegan was among their inactives, alongside notable players like Mazi Smith and Jaydon Blue.

In another shocking development, rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before the game had even begun, leading to his ejection. Analysts point out this could hurt the Eagles’ defensive performance significantly. Without Carter, who is regarded as one of the best defensive players, generating pressure against Dallas will be challenging.

As the Cowboys scored a touchdown in their opening drive, commentators expressed their disappointment in Carter’s lack of maturity and the potential repercussions he may face.

“Legitimately cannot wrap my head around this from Jalen Carter,” said one analyst. “Such a disappointing move and could lead to a suspension.” Carter’s actions may have significant implications for his future with the team.