Eagles Shine in Chiefs’ Documentary on Super Bowl Collapse

NEW ORLEANS, La. — ESPN‘s six-part documentary series titled “The Kingdom” showcases the Kansas City Chiefs as they aim for NFL history by pursuing a third consecutive Super Bowl title. However, it reveals the emotional aftermath of their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The series opens with a poignant montage featuring star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the team’s grief after their 38-22 loss to the Eagles. The scene captures the confetti showering inside the Caesar’s Superdome, where MVP Jalen Hurts celebrated the Eagles’ victory just moments after the game ended.

The first episodes aired Thursday, with all six episodes available for streaming on ESPN+. The documentary’s final episode, titled “The Pursuit,” delves into the Chiefs’ challenging moments during the game, including Mahomes’ two interceptions.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones noted the disappointment of the loss, stating, “You can’t win them all… sometimes you just get your [expletive] kicked.” Mahomes echoed similar sentiments, labeling the moment as “one of the lowest points of my career.”

The documentary also spotlights Andy Reid, the Chiefs’ head coach, and his long journey from coaching the Eagles to his current position. Reid, who led the Eagles for 14 seasons, discussed the intensity and passion of Philadelphia fans that shaped his early career.

Alongside Mahomes and Jones, former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb appeared in the documentary, reflecting on Reid’s influence during their time together. “I loved Philadelphia, what a great challenge,” Reid said, recalling his unique experience coaching in the city.

The documentary not only chronicles the Chiefs’ struggle but also highlights the emotional toll on players post-defeat, especially for Mahomes, who faces increased scrutiny heading into the next season.

The overall narrative of “The Kingdom” aims to entertain fans and provide a compelling insight into both victory and defeat in the NFL.