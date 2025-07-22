Eagles Sign Veteran Pass Rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles have bolstered their defense by signing veteran pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero.

Okoronkwo, who was released by the Cleveland Browns, had one year left on his previous three-year, $19 million contract. The move comes as the Eagles continue to enhance their defensive lineup heading into the upcoming season.

Over his career, Okoronkwo has recorded a total of 17 sacks, with 7.5 of those coming in the last two seasons while playing with the Browns. His experience and performance will add depth to the Eagles’ pass rush, which already includes players like Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche, and Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.

The Eagles are looking to continue their defensive prowess, and Okoronkwo’s signing suggests a commitment to maintaining a strong pass rush in an increasingly competitive league.

Fans will be eager to see how Okoronkwo fits into the Eagles’ defense as the team prepares for the upcoming season.