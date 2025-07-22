Sports
Eagles Sign Veteran Pass Rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles have bolstered their defense by signing veteran pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero.
Okoronkwo, who was released by the Cleveland Browns, had one year left on his previous three-year, $19 million contract. The move comes as the Eagles continue to enhance their defensive lineup heading into the upcoming season.
Over his career, Okoronkwo has recorded a total of 17 sacks, with 7.5 of those coming in the last two seasons while playing with the Browns. His experience and performance will add depth to the Eagles’ pass rush, which already includes players like Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche, and Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.
The Eagles are looking to continue their defensive prowess, and Okoronkwo’s signing suggests a commitment to maintaining a strong pass rush in an increasingly competitive league.
Fans will be eager to see how Okoronkwo fits into the Eagles’ defense as the team prepares for the upcoming season.
Recent Posts
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts